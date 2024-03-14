New Video!
SPOKANE AIRPORT DE-ICING AND TAKEOFF!
Wintertime at Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington means that care has to be taken to prevent ice build-up on plane surfaces.
Ice is heavy, and decidedly will affect aircraft performance. It can mean NO take-off or control problems once in the air. Here a plane is de-iced prior to take-off at Spokane.
Once airborne, the plane heads into the Sun and makes for a spectacular effect as the sunlight bounces off the wings!
Enjoy the flight!
