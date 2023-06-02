Suitcase Nukes in 2023? 06/02/2023

Today Pastor Stan shares some of the Prophecies, Dreams and Visions God gave to His people concerning Suitcase Nukes. The Bible says, “In the mouth of two or three witnesses, let a thing be established”. Could it be that we will see this kind of destruction in 2023?



00:00 - What is to Come

03:53 - Suitcase Nukes Byron Searle

07:22 - Will you Survive America’s Fall

09:30 - Six Swirls of Grey Smoke

10:57 - Nuclear Blast Dallas / Fort Worth

13:01 - Eagle and Three Serpents

16:23 - Arrests led to Suitcase Nukes

22:09 - Ash and Shelters

29:59 - Suitcase Nukes Dana Coverstone





Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Register for the School of the Watchmen, visit

http://www.prophecyclub.com





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only





Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads







