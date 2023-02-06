Suitcase Nukes in 2023? 06/02/2023

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Today Pastor Stan
shares some of the Prophecies, Dreams and Visions God gave to His people
concerning Suitcase Nukes. The Bible says, “In the mouth of two or three
witnesses, let a thing be established”. Could it be that we will see this kind
of destruction in 2023?
00:00 - What is to Come
03:53 - Suitcase Nukes Byron Searle
07:22 - Will you Survive America’s Fall
09:30 - Six Swirls of Grey Smoke
10:57 - Nuclear Blast Dallas / Fort Worth
13:01 - Eagle and Three Serpents
16:23 - Arrests led to Suitcase Nukes
22:09 - Ash and Shelters
29:59 - Suitcase Nukes Dana Coverstone
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