The TRUTH about 5G and WiFi Barrie Trower Conference

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Barrie Trower physicist gave us the shocking truth and facts at the conference here in Totnes about what 5G and WiFi is doing to us and how it will literally destroy life, consciousness and freedom on our planet if we fail to stop i