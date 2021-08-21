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THIS IS BEYOND LOW AND SICK - UNBELIEVABLE.
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453 views • August 21, 2021
Here's a cardboard hospital bed that can easily be a coffin if patient dies of Covid-19. This is to reduce risk of transmission of Covid? Seriously?
Or is it to reduce the possibility of "family members" asking what REALLY happened to their Loved Ones?
Think for yourself, before it becomes ILLEGAL. Wake Up!
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
Or is it to reduce the possibility of "family members" asking what REALLY happened to their Loved Ones?
Think for yourself, before it becomes ILLEGAL. Wake Up!
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
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