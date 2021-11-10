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Are We In a Time of Mass Psychosis Dr. Mark McDonald Child And Adult Psychiatrist Discusses
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72 views • November 10, 2021
Are We In a Time of Mass Psychosis Dr. Mark McDonald Child And Adult Psychiatrist Discusses
Alison Morrow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcqdTjKeh1U&;t
Are we in a time of mass psychosis? || Dr. Mark McDonald
Dr. Mark McDonald is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist, with extensive training in adult psychoanalysis.
Alison Morrow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcqdTjKeh1U&;t
Are we in a time of mass psychosis? || Dr. Mark McDonald
Dr. Mark McDonald is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist, with extensive training in adult psychoanalysis.
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