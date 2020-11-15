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Results we can expect from the election results
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52 views • November 15, 2020
Survivors, analysts, authors, Fernando Aguirre and Matt Bracken go far beyond who will be President by February 2020 into the effect of the contest conclusion regardless of who is announced victorious.
The first 20 minutes is about the election itself. All 100% correct, but the real meat is in how the people of this country, and YOUR REGION will react... what to expect and what to do NOW so you will survive what is coming as sure as winter follows summer.
Regardless of the declared winner, the other side will go to war against them, everyone who supports them, and take the USofA down in the process. You better count on it, and do something before it gets very real for you and yours.
I suggest you watch this as if your life depended on it.
The first 20 minutes is about the election itself. All 100% correct, but the real meat is in how the people of this country, and YOUR REGION will react... what to expect and what to do NOW so you will survive what is coming as sure as winter follows summer.
Regardless of the declared winner, the other side will go to war against them, everyone who supports them, and take the USofA down in the process. You better count on it, and do something before it gets very real for you and yours.
I suggest you watch this as if your life depended on it.
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