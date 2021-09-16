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Hidden Epidemic with Dr. Tomas Levy (Oral Health)
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80 views • September 16, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/16/nasal-irrigation-may-help-prevent-covid-hospitalizations.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20210916&mid=DM994489&rid=1265817871
Oral Health .
Issues, consequences, treatment
In this video, Levy and I talked about the benefits of using nebulized hydrogen peroxide three to four times a week to improve your gut microbiome. He addresses this as well in his open letter when he writes:30
"As it is a completely non-toxic therapy, nebulization can be administered as often as desired. If done on a daily basis at least once, a very positive impact on bowel and gut function will often be realized as killing the chronic pathogen colonization present in most noses and throats stops the 24/7 swallowing of these pathogens and their associated toxins.
If daily prevention is not a practical option, the effectiveness of this treatment is optimized when somebody sneezes in your face, or you finally get off of the plane after a trans-Atlantic flight. Don't wait for initial symptoms. Just nebulize at your first opportunity."
Oral Health .
Issues, consequences, treatment
In this video, Levy and I talked about the benefits of using nebulized hydrogen peroxide three to four times a week to improve your gut microbiome. He addresses this as well in his open letter when he writes:30
"As it is a completely non-toxic therapy, nebulization can be administered as often as desired. If done on a daily basis at least once, a very positive impact on bowel and gut function will often be realized as killing the chronic pathogen colonization present in most noses and throats stops the 24/7 swallowing of these pathogens and their associated toxins.
If daily prevention is not a practical option, the effectiveness of this treatment is optimized when somebody sneezes in your face, or you finally get off of the plane after a trans-Atlantic flight. Don't wait for initial symptoms. Just nebulize at your first opportunity."
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