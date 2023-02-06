Ukraine Update Feb 6, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️ According to the information, confirmed by several independent sources, Ukrainian intelligence services intend to implement a large-scale provocation to accuse the Russian Federation of committing alleged 'war crimes'.

◽️ The explosion of the healthcare facilities in Kramatorsk will be presented by Western mass media as another 'atrocity', committed by Russian forces, that will require a response from the international community, and an acceleration in supplying Kiev with long-range missiles for launching strikes at the territory of Russia.

◽️ Amidst the military failures of Ukrainian army, the Kiev authorities are trying to use these provocations for intensifying the pressure on the Western countries' public opinion in order to reach the amplification in the range of modern armament and military hardware to be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces has neutralized the units from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The operations of 6 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been prevented near Gryanikovka, Liman Pervy, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), as well as in the Popov forest (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 35 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery and successful offensive operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 25th Airborne Assault, 71st Chaser, 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU, and 27th National Guard Brigade near Novosadovoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ The enemy has lost over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 3 armored fighting vehicles.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in gaining more advantageous lines and positions.

◽️ Over 115 Ukrainian personnel, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, as well as 1 D-20 and 1 D-30 howitzers have been eliminated near Yasnobrodovka and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery and other active operations, conducted by the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the elimination of over 130 Ukrainian personnel from 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and 110th Territorial Defense Brigade near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ 2 tanks, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, as well as 1 D-30 and 1 D-20 howitzers have been destroyed near Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region), and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).