CCR #10 _ Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz FIRED!!! Confesses To Adultery!!!

In this Episode of the Course Correction Radio Podcast, We discuss the (at the time of this recording) recent news of the termination of Carl Lentz and his instagram post confessing to his unfaithfulness in his marriage.Our goal here is not to demean or condemn former Pastor Carl. Judgement solely belongs to Jesus Christ! Our heart breaks for Carl and his family, however, lust and adultery is such an easy pit to fall into for anyone! We must take this in stride and learn from the short comings of those around us and we must also pray that Pastor Carl finds his way back to the true gospel of Jesus Christ.Check out our Podcast available at: