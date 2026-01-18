Syria, Opening Prisons: Jolani troops & local Arab militias opening prisons holding hundreds of former Daesh (ISIS) members in Raqqa - clip 4

Jolani troops and local Arab militias are opening prisons holding hundreds of former Daesh (ISIS) members in Raqqa.

A large statue of a Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) fighter has been toppled in Syria by Jolani forces and Arab Tribal Tribal Army fighters.

Following several days of clashes in eastern Aleppo and an organized withdrawal, the SDF suddenly started to collapse, with many Arab forces switching sides and Jolani forces advancing.

Syria’s transitional president, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, has signed an integration agreement under which Syrian state institutions will enter Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa and assume control.

The Syrian government will also take over border crossings in northeastern Syria.

Key terms of the agreement:

➡️Full integration of all civilian institutions into the Syrian state.

➡️Transfer of control over all oil fields to the government in Damascus.

➡️SDF members to join the Syrian Ministry of Defense as individuals, not as units or brigades, following security vetting and with guarantees for Kurdish areas.

➡️Appointment of a governor for Hasakah.

➡️Withdrawal of heavy weapons from Ayn al-Arab and the formation of local security forces under the Syrian Interior Ministry.

➡️The Syrian state to assume responsibility for prisons and camps holding ISIS members and their families.

➡️Approval of SDF-nominated candidates for positions in Syrian state institutions.

➡️SDF commitment to expel Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) forces from Syria.

➡️Syrian state commitment to continue operations against ISIS.

➡️Efforts to enable the return of displaced persons to Afrin and Sheikh Maqsoud.

General Commander of the YPG Sipan Hamo:

"We do not seek separation, and our future lies within Syria.

We have not received support from Iran or Russia, and we call on the US to provide guarantees to protect the Kurds amid the ongoing changes.

Israel is a powerful state in the region, and we hope that the stance it has taken to protect the Druze will also be extended to include the Kurds. "

The Kurds are suffering the inevitable fate of all US proxies, abandonment.