BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Asteroid Samples: China launched the Tianwen-2 spacecraft to collect soil & rock samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1269 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 1 day ago

China has launched the Tianwen-2 spacecraft to collect soil and rock samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3.

Afterward, it will head to asteroid 311P.

The mission aims to return samples to Earth by 2027.

A Long March 3B rocket successfully blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan, carrying the Tianwen-2 probe.

🔶 This is the FASTEST deep-space probe China has ever launched

🔶 Its mission: collect samples from near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3, then fly to study comet 311P in the main asteroid belt

🔶 The 10-year mission will help scientists uncover secrets of asteroid formation and the early Solar System

Adding, more China:

TECH WAR: US curbs key chip supplies to China 

The new restrictions are apparently aimed at “choke points” to prevent China from getting products necessary for key sectors, Reuters reports.

The US export curbs target:

🟦Semiconductor design software 

🟦Advanced chemicals

🟦Machine tools

🟦Aviation tech

🟦Butane & ethane 

Companies like Synopsys, Cadence, and Siemens EDA received quiet letters last week asking to pull a plug on shipping to China.

🔍Why now?

Some insiders hint it’s part of a pressure play for trade talks. Others say it’s the long-expected tightening of tech choke points.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy