The Health Expert: The One Food (WE ALL EAT) That's Killing Us Slowly: Max Lugavere | E223

Max Lugavere is a foremost expert on the brain and how we can get the best out of it. A New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, his books 'Genius Foods', 'Genius Life' and 'Genius Kitchen' have ushered in a new way of seeing how what we eat effects how effective our brain is.













00:00 Intro

01:39 Why do you do what you do?

09:21 Sugar

15:06 Sugar free products

22:59 Keto diet

29:11 Veganism and vegetarianism

37:00 What food should be eat?

42:38 Why are we addicted to snacks?

48:18 Mental health

55:22 Stressers/stressors

01:08:19 Sleep

01:16:37 Coffee

01:21:08 Is travel good for our health?

01:34:24 Relationships

01:43:24 Last guest’s question





