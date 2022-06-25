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America’s Hospitals and Schools are now Death Camps Amid Corrupt Covid Protocols (Part 1)
Counter Culture Mom
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1305 views • June 25, 2022

AJ DePriest has been exposing the murder of American citizens via illegal Covid protocols and hospital malpractice from the onset of the plandemic. AJ provides advocacy for Covid patients in hospitals through The Adam Group and as the founder of the Tennessee Liberty Network. She explains how the 2020 CARES Act weaponized U.S. agencies to turn hospitals into death camps by giving them waivers that released them from any liability when treating Covid patients with deadly protocols. AJ also sheds light on the corrupt school and hospital Covid blood money attached to ESSER III, which provided billions of dollars in funding for American schools. Many of the regulations that slipped into legislation were a trojan horse to push harmful ideologies such as Critical Race Theory, graphic Sex Education, and Social Emotional Learning, to mandating masks and vaccine requirements without parental consent.



TAKEAWAYS


Dr. Anthony Fauci’s name is attached to every Covid drug that is pushed on the market without giving patients informed consent


The Covid plandemic has been utilized to give emergency powers to government agencies for the enforcement of medical protocols


Dangerous mental health requirements are infiltrating American schools and are being codified into law


The Adam Group can provide advocacy for you or someone you know who may be trapped in a hospital or receiving deadly treatment



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

School Districts Accepting Corrupt Government Funds: https://bit.ly/3MflofZ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE ADAM GROUP

Website: https://theadamgroup.net/ 

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3y2Oxqw

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3QyTnDw


🔗 CONNECT WITH TENNESSEE LIBERTY NETWORK

Facebook: https://bit.ly/39zTg9X

 Telegram: https://t.me/TNLibertyNetwork 


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE FRONTLINE CRITICAL CARE ALLIANCE

Website: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FREE STATES PROJECT TENNESSEE

Telegram: https://t.me/TNPatriots 


🔗 CONNECT WITH FIND MY TAKEDOWN GROUP

Telegram: https://t.me/FindMyTakedownGroup 


🔗 CONNECT WITH AJ DEPRIEST

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thatajdepriest/ 

Gettr: @AJDePriest

Truth Social: @AJDePriest


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


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Keywords
healthpoliticsamericagovernmentsex educationhospitalsnursefaucimasksdeath campsnursespfizercovidplandemicdr faucicares actthe jabcritical race theorythe shotcovid protocolstina griffincounter culture momaj depreist
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