America’s Hospitals and Schools are now Death Camps Amid Corrupt Covid Protocols (Part 1)

AJ DePriest has been exposing the murder of American citizens via illegal Covid protocols and hospital malpractice from the onset of the plandemic. AJ provides advocacy for Covid patients in hospitals through The Adam Group and as the founder of the Tennessee Liberty Network. She explains how the 2020 CARES Act weaponized U.S. agencies to turn hospitals into death camps by giving them waivers that released them from any liability when treating Covid patients with deadly protocols. AJ also sheds light on the corrupt school and hospital Covid blood money attached to ESSER III, which provided billions of dollars in funding for American schools. Many of the regulations that slipped into legislation were a trojan horse to push harmful ideologies such as Critical Race Theory, graphic Sex Education, and Social Emotional Learning, to mandating masks and vaccine requirements without parental consent.







TAKEAWAYS





Dr. Anthony Fauci’s name is attached to every Covid drug that is pushed on the market without giving patients informed consent





The Covid plandemic has been utilized to give emergency powers to government agencies for the enforcement of medical protocols





Dangerous mental health requirements are infiltrating American schools and are being codified into law





The Adam Group can provide advocacy for you or someone you know who may be trapped in a hospital or receiving deadly treatment







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