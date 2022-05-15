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🚨ASPARTAME (NUTRA SWEET) IS POISON (A MUST WATCH)🚨
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205 views • May 15, 2022
THE FDA, THESE POLITICIANS ARE DOING THE SAMETHING NOW, NOTHING HAS CHANGED, AND THESE ARE THE PEOPLE YOU CHOOSE TO BE YOUR LEADERS AND AT THE SAME TIME THEY ARE PLANNING TO KILL YOU AND MAKE MONEY OUT OF YOUR DEATH. SMH😴😴😴😴😴😴WAKE UP PEOPLE!!!!!
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