AN ALLEGED PEDOPHILE WHO ABDUCTED AND MOLESTED A 9 YEAR OLD GIRL ☈ DIES IN A CAR ACCIDENT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
1
109 views • 7 months ago

VfB warned you that these freaks would just start grabbing children from the sidewalks


An alleged pedophile who abducted and molested a 9-year-old girl died in a car crash while fleeing police the next day.


“This was street justice gone good. The poor girl got justice,” said a neighbor.


Wayne Noel, 64, approached a young girl inside a Key Food store in Queens Village while her grandmother was in the bathroom.


“It saved the guys in prison a job,” Another neighbor said.


He lured her into his Honda Civic and drove off, where he reportedly sexually assaulted her.


Noel then returned the girl to the supermarket and fled the scene.


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229146-an-alleged-pedophile-who-abducted-and-molested-a-9-year-old-girl-dies-in-a-car-accident-while-fleeing-cops

pedophilechild abductionmulti pronged attackwayne noelself yeet
