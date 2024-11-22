BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️12 civilians were injured: Ukrainian military launched an artillery strike on the city center of Gorlovka using 155-mm cluster munitions - Donetsk oblast
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 5 months ago

⚡️12 civilians were injured as a result of the attack on Gorlovka⚡️⚡️⚡️

In the middle of the working day, when the streets of Gorlovka were bustling with life and people were rushing about their business, the Ukrainian military launched an artillery strike on the city center using 155-mm cluster munitions. 

As a result of the shelling, 12 people were injured, three of them are in critical condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives. 

Noteworthy, cluster munitions are designed primarily to destroy manpower, which means that the attack on the city center during rush hour was a targeted strike against civilians. 

Adding: 

Western countries are increasing their military presence near Russia's borders in the Arctic to strengthen their position in the struggle for resources, Patrushev stated. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy