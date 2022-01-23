© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Armin Koroknay: Ποιες είναι οι επιπτώσεις των εμβολίων στο αίμα μας;
Follow
1
Share
Report
122 views • January 23, 2022
ΠΗΓΗ: ARNm et Spike dans le sang après l'inoculation:PROCESSUS IRREVERSIBLE! AVIS AUX AMATEURS!
https://crowdbunker.com/v/Kudx3U8zzm
Ο Dr Armin Koroknay είναι πτυχιούχος φαρμακευτικής και βιολογίας, με ειδίκευση στην τοξικολογία, τη γενετική, την ανοσοβιολογία, τη βιολογία όγκων, την ιατρική μικροβιολογία, την ιολογία, τη νευροβιολογία, την ανθρωπολογία. Είναι συγγραφέας πολυάριθμων ακαδημαϊκών δημοσιεύσεων.
https://crowdbunker.com/v/Kudx3U8zzm
Ο Dr Armin Koroknay είναι πτυχιούχος φαρμακευτικής και βιολογίας, με ειδίκευση στην τοξικολογία, τη γενετική, την ανοσοβιολογία, τη βιολογία όγκων, την ιατρική μικροβιολογία, την ιολογία, τη νευροβιολογία, την ανθρωπολογία. Είναι συγγραφέας πολυάριθμων ακαδημαϊκών δημοσιεύσεων.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.