Standing firm in the face of lies and manipulation.

PRB Ministry
28 Subscribers
5 views
Published Tuesday

2Thess lesson #11. A study in Matthew 26 points us to the LORD Jesus Christ standing firm in truth against corrupt leadership. Believers have HIS example and have to know when to be silent and stand firm or when to speak out in truth and challenge the corruption.

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

