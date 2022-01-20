© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: NY Attorney General Announces Trump Investigation While City Is Engulfed In Crime
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • January 20, 2022
Ever wonder why crime waves are skyrocketing and nothing is being done about it? That’s because the current party in power, the Democrats, are more interested in censoring and arresting their political opposition than they are in stopping crime and protecting America. The New York Democrats are bragging about their investigation into Trump, which has turned up nothing after years and millions of dollars invested, and are now subpoenaing Nick Fuentes for January 6rh activities. Joe Biden has his second live Presidential Press Conference since taking office and it did not go well. Julie from New York Freedom Rally joins to discuss being arrested for not having a vaccine card in New York. John Guandolo joins to discuss the Radical Islamic Terror Attack that happened in Texas and has been brushed under the rug by the media. Owen Shroyer covers the latest covid vaccine death numbers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.