WOW, THEY'RE OPENLY ADMITTTING YOU 𝘾𝙖𝙣'𝙩 REALLY DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN COVID🤥 🤥 🤥 AND THE FLU.
347 views
StayingAwake
Published 2 months ago |

THE SAME FLU THAT DISAPPEARED WORLDWIDE 2020 WHEN COVID STRUCK...WHAT'S WORSE, LISTEN AS SUTTON SAYS THE FLU IS MUCH WORSE...YOU'VE BEEN HAD 🤥 🤥 🤥

