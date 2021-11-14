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EP 2693-6PM DHS ISSUES TERRORISM BULLETIN TO COMBAT "MISINFORMATION; CONSPIRACY THEORIES"
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50 views • November 14, 2021
EP 2693-6PM DHS ISSUES TERRORISM BULLETIN TO COMBAT "MISINFORMATION; CONSPIRACY THEORIES" 

The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued an updated National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment as it approaches several religious holidays and associated mass gatherings that in the past have served as potential targets for acts of violence. These threats include those posed by individuals and small groups engaged in violence, including domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19270 

Special Guest: Mellissa Carone is a conservative IT professional, a Michigan native, fiance to Matthew and mother of two. In 2020 she stepped forward as the Dominion whistleblower bringing attention to the systemic voter fraud that stole the election from President Trump. She is a proud mother, Christian, Michigan citizen, and courageous truth-teller looking to take her fearlessness to Lansing. Endorsements Mike Lindell, “My Pillow” guy Roger Stone, long-time friend of President Trump, Republican activist. https://www.votecarone.com/  https://www.facebook.com/mellissa.carone.9

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