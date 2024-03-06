Israel - Palestine Conflict Chronicles 4-5 Mar 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of March 4 - 5, 2024





▪️ Clashes between small Hamas units and the Israeli army continue in Gaza City and nearby areas. Despite airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinians have not stopped incursions and guerrilla attacks.





▪️Sometimes local groups even launch rockets at Israeli posts. However, the results of these attacks are usually not very significant due to the use of makeshift missiles.





▪️At the same time, the release of humanitarian aid for residents of the enclave continues. A recent aid shipment from Jordan ended up at sea again.





▪️In the central areas of the Gaza Strip, the situation does not change. The IDF is firing artillery and airpower at various targets, but no progress is being made.





▪️Israeli troops, after powerful artillery bombardment and airstrikes, began an operation in the Hamad residential complex . It is already known about the casualties of civilians and the exodus of refugees to neighboring settlements.





▪️Clashes continue in Khan Yunis without any significant changes in control zones. The IDF appears to have completed most of its tasks in this area.





▪️Blows also continue between Khan Younis and Rafah . There is no evidence of IDF advance yet, but there are regular reports of local deaths.

