Has Falco Holsters perfected OWB pancakes for your EDC?
The Rogue Banshee
Published 20 days ago

OWP Pancake holsters for concealed carry are nothing new and weapon lights are becoming more common. But what happens when you like a leather holster and have a light? New holsters are coming out to solve your EDC problems.


In this video, I talk about my experiences with the @Falco Holsters pancake for my @SIG SAUER, Inc P365 and my @Streamlight TRL7Sub


#edc #holster #leatherholster @The Rogue Banshee


Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:38 options for lights

0:55 Fit and finish

1:57 Thoughts on the Falco Pancake Holster

3:09 Things I would change

4:30 Final thoughts


Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.


Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

edcevery day carryholsterleather holster

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
