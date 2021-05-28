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Giuliani Predicts Biden DOJ Will Intervene to Stop AZ Audit: They're Trying to 'Bury' the Fraud
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110 views • May 28, 2021
America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani says it’s likely the Biden Justice Department will try to intervene and block the Arizona audit from concluding. That will be a bigger admission of their guilt.
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