© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deadly Crowd Surge Causes Sudden Cardiac Deaths In Youths 14-27, Seems Legit
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • November 10, 2021
https://archive.md/5FiEq#selection-3709.110-3709.111
https://archive.md/hvnvd#selection-1515.142-1515.143
https://archive.md/eysQH#selection-2159.273-2159.274
https://archive.md/5UrGN#selection-313.59-313.60
https://archive.md/LX5LH#selection-789.209-789.210
https://archive.md/Y9JOs#selection-2339.0-2339.145
FULL TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROWORLD FEST 2021 HOUSTON TEXAS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjD2tDEqWTk&;t=6s&ab_channel=RafaelCassaniga
@30:51 A kid says people are fucking dying
@32:00 A girl climbs the ladder to a lighting guy and is screaming there is someone dead down there
@ Around 35:08 emergency crews are giving a kid chest compressions in the crowd
@42:12 Does this kid look like he is being crushed in a crowd surge?
Also @42:12 Travis Scott stops performing and says, somebody passed out right here
@42:40 It looks like Travis is staring directly at the kid who is being lifted out of the crowd, he may not be, but it looks very very creepy
https://twitter.com/jessclarke007
https://twitter.com/JessClarke007/status/1457213445414195201
https://twitter.com/JessClarke007/status/1457146310277177356
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456891020696715268
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456892717473021956
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456907413580226562
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456910417083580417
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
https://archive.md/hvnvd#selection-1515.142-1515.143
https://archive.md/eysQH#selection-2159.273-2159.274
https://archive.md/5UrGN#selection-313.59-313.60
https://archive.md/LX5LH#selection-789.209-789.210
https://archive.md/Y9JOs#selection-2339.0-2339.145
FULL TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROWORLD FEST 2021 HOUSTON TEXAS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjD2tDEqWTk&;t=6s&ab_channel=RafaelCassaniga
@30:51 A kid says people are fucking dying
@32:00 A girl climbs the ladder to a lighting guy and is screaming there is someone dead down there
@ Around 35:08 emergency crews are giving a kid chest compressions in the crowd
@42:12 Does this kid look like he is being crushed in a crowd surge?
Also @42:12 Travis Scott stops performing and says, somebody passed out right here
@42:40 It looks like Travis is staring directly at the kid who is being lifted out of the crowd, he may not be, but it looks very very creepy
https://twitter.com/jessclarke007
https://twitter.com/JessClarke007/status/1457213445414195201
https://twitter.com/JessClarke007/status/1457146310277177356
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456891020696715268
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456892717473021956
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456907413580226562
https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456910417083580417
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.