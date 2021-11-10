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Deadly Crowd Surge Causes Sudden Cardiac Deaths In Youths 14-27, Seems Legit
theDTrain
theDTrain
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71 views • November 10, 2021
https://archive.md/5FiEq#selection-3709.110-3709.111

https://archive.md/hvnvd#selection-1515.142-1515.143

https://archive.md/eysQH#selection-2159.273-2159.274

https://archive.md/5UrGN#selection-313.59-313.60

https://archive.md/LX5LH#selection-789.209-789.210

https://archive.md/Y9JOs#selection-2339.0-2339.145

FULL TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROWORLD FEST 2021 HOUSTON TEXAS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjD2tDEqWTk&;t=6s&ab_channel=RafaelCassaniga

@30:51 A kid says people are fucking dying

@32:00 A girl climbs the ladder to a lighting guy and is screaming there is someone dead down there

@ Around 35:08 emergency crews are giving a kid chest compressions in the crowd

@42:12 Does this kid look like he is being crushed in a crowd surge?

Also @42:12 Travis Scott stops performing and says, somebody passed out right here

@42:40 It looks like Travis is staring directly at the kid who is being lifted out of the crowd, he may not be, but it looks very very creepy

https://twitter.com/jessclarke007

https://twitter.com/JessClarke007/status/1457213445414195201

https://twitter.com/JessClarke007/status/1457146310277177356

https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456891020696715268

https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456892717473021956

https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456907413580226562

https://twitter.com/ModernTimesLB/status/1456910417083580417

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