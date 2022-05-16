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Ralph Martin - The Warning; The Illumination of Conscience
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24 views • May 16, 2022
Renewal Ministries.
PLEASE NOTE that the "Saint Jacinta" reference at 4:35 is an error/slip of the tongue. Jacinta González of Garabandal is not a canonized saint.
Ralph is often asked what he thinks about prophesies about a warning or illumination of conscience that some prophetic strands in the Catholic tradition speak about. In this short video he explains what this warning or illumination is prophesied to be and what he thinks about how we should approach this particular prophetic stream.
Renewal Ministries is dedicated to fostering renewal and evangelization in the Catholic Church by helping people know the personal love of God in Jesus and grow in holiness. Stay connected with us to receive more compelling content that strives to help you walk more closely with the Lord!
Also, as censorship of social media becomes more prevalent, we invite you to join our email list in order to ensure that you continue receiving the latest and most important messages from us: https://www.renewalministries.net/signup
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZU9x6jyMQM
PLEASE NOTE that the "Saint Jacinta" reference at 4:35 is an error/slip of the tongue. Jacinta González of Garabandal is not a canonized saint.
Ralph is often asked what he thinks about prophesies about a warning or illumination of conscience that some prophetic strands in the Catholic tradition speak about. In this short video he explains what this warning or illumination is prophesied to be and what he thinks about how we should approach this particular prophetic stream.
Renewal Ministries is dedicated to fostering renewal and evangelization in the Catholic Church by helping people know the personal love of God in Jesus and grow in holiness. Stay connected with us to receive more compelling content that strives to help you walk more closely with the Lord!
Also, as censorship of social media becomes more prevalent, we invite you to join our email list in order to ensure that you continue receiving the latest and most important messages from us: https://www.renewalministries.net/signup
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZU9x6jyMQM
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