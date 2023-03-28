Create New Account
Wie Krankheiten wirklich entstehen - Raik Garve
TowardsTheLight
Published 19 hours ago |

Hier findest Du das vollständige Interview mit Raik Garve: https://bit.ly/ansteckungs Wie entstehen Krankheiten wirklich, wenn die Infektionstheorie mit der Übertragung des Erregers als Krankheitsursache ein Trugschluss ist? Funktioniert die Ansteckung überhaupt? Diesen Fragen geht Raik Garve in diesem Video auf den Grund. Für mehr kostenlose Gesundheitsinformationen besuche meine Webseite: https://raikgarve.de/

whoviruskrankheitgesundheit

