Wie Krankheiten wirklich entstehen - Raik Garve

Hier findest Du das vollständige Interview mit Raik Garve: https://bit.ly/ansteckungs
Wie entstehen Krankheiten wirklich, wenn die Infektionstheorie mit der Übertragung des Erregers als Krankheitsursache ein Trugschluss ist? Funktioniert die Ansteckung überhaupt? Diesen Fragen geht Raik Garve in diesem Video auf den Grund.
Für mehr kostenlose Gesundheitsinformationen besuche meine Webseite: https://raikgarve.de/
