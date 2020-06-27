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David Gordon - Mises Institute - Forget the “new normal” we want a Rothbardian society!
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26 views • June 27, 2020
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A terrifying possibility entails a society restricted in rights to accommodate the fears imposed by a powerful international cabal. Philosopher David Gordon offers a better future, one built on the 5 schools of thought mastered by the 20th century’s most hopeful praxeologist, Murray Rothbard.
Controversially, Rothbard named names of cronies and the regulatory capture they exploited at the expense of our liberties. Gordon’s survey of the Rothbardian worldview will leave us a legacy to fight for a life worth living, not a tyranny run by power-mad cronies.
A terrifying possibility entails a society restricted in rights to accommodate the fears imposed by a powerful international cabal. Philosopher David Gordon offers a better future, one built on the 5 schools of thought mastered by the 20th century’s most hopeful praxeologist, Murray Rothbard.
Controversially, Rothbard named names of cronies and the regulatory capture they exploited at the expense of our liberties. Gordon’s survey of the Rothbardian worldview will leave us a legacy to fight for a life worth living, not a tyranny run by power-mad cronies.
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