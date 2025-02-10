© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The provisional government on Oregon ARTICLE I Section 1
Memo to Oregon governance.
Why We Stand.
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional republican form of government.
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org