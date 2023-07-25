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YOU MUST UNDERSTAND KLAUS-SPEAK!! - YOUR LIFE LITERALLY DEPENDS ON IT!! It Just Went Live And It's Worse Than You Can Imagine
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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856 views • July 25, 2023

13:40 "..., owned by the majority of humanity." Pay attention here George!!!! Don't laugh it off, for they LITERALLY mean what they say here. You see.., there will be almost no humans left! ONLY the "unvaccinated" are still human. For ALL that have taken the jab(s) over the past 3 years, ARE NO LONGER CONSIDERED HUMAN, IN THE GLOBALIST LEGAL SYSTEM. They are now regarded as ARTIFICIAL creations, owned by the patent holder of the EXPERIMENTAL GENE EDITING 'vaccine(s)', that they voluntarily accepted.

In Klaus speak: "And you see the difference of the fourth industrial revolution is it doesn't change what you are doing, it changes you. If you take genetic editing just as an example, it's you who are changed. And, of course, this has a big impact on your identity".

Therefore, the majority of humanity, will be those few that are still human, and obviously this includes all the so called 'elite' mafiosi. Understand what they are doing, and it's all becoming VERY obvious.

Oh yea..., and a "person" is NOT a living human being. A person is the artificial CORPORATE fiction with the name on the birth certificate. So long as you identify as a person, you are perfectly in tune with their sham. Your "proof of personhood" is acknowledgement, your submission, to their claim, that you are NOT a living human being, but the corporate fiction that is the person, that they own. If you are a human, then NEVER identify as a person! If you are a living human, YOU HAVE NO PERSONHOOD. If you are person with a personhood, you are their property. The corporate fiction that is NOT alive, that is THEIR property, and that they rule over.

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vaccinesnwonew world ordercryptolegalgene editingenslavementlawfulubijabsklaus schwabglobal unified ledgerworld coin orb
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