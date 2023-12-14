Create New Account
Doctors did EVERYTHING to Prove that the Visions were False, but this Happened Instead!
Servants of Christ


Dec 12, 2023


Apparitions of Our Lady to 5 children in Beauraing, Belgium


Main Source: https://www.miraclehunter.com/marian_apparitions/approved_apparitions/beauraing/index.html (Used with Permission)


#OurLady #JesusChrist #apparition #belgium #blessedvirginmary #science


