Servants of Christ
Dec 12, 2023
Apparitions of Our Lady to 5 children in Beauraing, Belgium
Main Source: https://www.miraclehunter.com/marian_apparitions/approved_apparitions/beauraing/index.html (Used with Permission)
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#OurLady #JesusChrist #apparition #belgium #blessedvirginmary #science
Doctors did EVERYTHING to Prove that the Visions were False, but this Happened Instead!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4e7TjjQeuw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.