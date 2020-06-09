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George Floyd No EMT's
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1222 views • June 09, 2020
Had not seen this part of the George Floyd video before, but no EMT's were on scene. Just some other armed police officers throwing Floyd in the back of the ambulance. Between Chauvin and Floyd knowing each other and this, things just don't add up. 🤔
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