Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Almost Everything We See On teLIEvision Is Fake. They Use CGI Not Only At NASA And Movies, But Also In The News And Reality Shows.
313 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published a month ago |

Almost Everything We See On teLIEvision Is Fake. They Use CGI Not Only At NASA And Movies, But Also In The News And Reality Shows. If They Can Do This With Few Bucks, Just Imagine What Can They Do With 24 Billion Dollars. NASA Was Founded To Deceit Humanity, Once You Understand This, It Will Free Your Mind. It Is Time To Give In, That We Were Dooped And Find The Truth. Research Flat Earth.


Keywords
everythingalmosttelievisionis fakewe see onthey usecgi not only at nasaand moviesbut also inthe news andreality shows

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket