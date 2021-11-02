© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
129) Dr. Sevillano: verdades da farsa pandémica | Campra (Relatório Final)
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • November 02, 2021
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
ENTREVISTA DR. SEVILLANO 30 DE OCTUBRE 2.021- DISTRITO TV -
October 31st, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.SEVILLANO30DEOCTUBRE2.021-DISTRITOTV-:0
Intervenção do Dr. Sevillano no canal de televisão DISTRITO TV explicando na perfeição a doença COVID19 e a ORIGEM da mesma na campanha massiva contra a gripe. Também avança o resultado do RELATÓRIO com as provas do tóxico introduzido nas vacinas, o GRAFENO.
ACTUALIZAÇÃO: CONFIRMADO!! EL TÓXICO GRAFENO ESTÁ PRESENTE EN LAS VACUNAS COVID - ENTREVISTA EN DISTRITO TV AL DR. SEVILLANO | Novembro 07, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/CONFIRMADOLAPRESENCIADELT%C3%93XICOGRAFENOENVACUNASCOVID19:8
ENTREVISTA AL DR. CAMPRA MADRID EN TORO TV - November 14, 2021
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.CAMPRAENTOROTV12NOVIEMBRE2.021:b
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
APRESENTAÇÃO DO RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO FINAL SOBRE A DETECÇÃO DE GRAFENO NAS VACINAS COVID - PROGRAMA ESPECIAL
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PRESENTACI%C3%93NINFORMET%C3%89CNICOFINALDETECCI%C3%93NGRAFENOENVACUNASCOVID-PROGRAMAESPECIAL-:4
LA QUINTA COLUMNA preparou estes 2 documentos:
1- Relatório Técnico Final da Detecção de Óxido de Grafeno na Vacinas: https://www.dropbox.com/s/b3kbszxvjg1hebl/1-INFORME_T%C3%89CNICO_FINAL_DETECCI%C3%93N_DE_GRAFENO_EN_VACUNAS_COVID.pdf?dl=0
2- Relatório de Toxicología do Óxido de Grafeno aquí: https://www.dropbox.com/s/do0yilsjrbgwcvc/2-INFORMESTOXICIDAD%C3%93XIDO_DE_GRAFENO.pdf?dl=0
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
Recomendado:
As vacinas ELIMINARÃO a "classe de obediência" dos seres humanos que não conseguem pensar por si: https://www.brighteon.com/118184b4-7fa7-45d8-a3e0-655ee92c076c
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
ENTREVISTA DR. SEVILLANO 30 DE OCTUBRE 2.021- DISTRITO TV -
October 31st, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.SEVILLANO30DEOCTUBRE2.021-DISTRITOTV-:0
Intervenção do Dr. Sevillano no canal de televisão DISTRITO TV explicando na perfeição a doença COVID19 e a ORIGEM da mesma na campanha massiva contra a gripe. Também avança o resultado do RELATÓRIO com as provas do tóxico introduzido nas vacinas, o GRAFENO.
ACTUALIZAÇÃO: CONFIRMADO!! EL TÓXICO GRAFENO ESTÁ PRESENTE EN LAS VACUNAS COVID - ENTREVISTA EN DISTRITO TV AL DR. SEVILLANO | Novembro 07, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/CONFIRMADOLAPRESENCIADELT%C3%93XICOGRAFENOENVACUNASCOVID19:8
ENTREVISTA AL DR. CAMPRA MADRID EN TORO TV - November 14, 2021
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.CAMPRAENTOROTV12NOVIEMBRE2.021:b
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
APRESENTAÇÃO DO RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO FINAL SOBRE A DETECÇÃO DE GRAFENO NAS VACINAS COVID - PROGRAMA ESPECIAL
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PRESENTACI%C3%93NINFORMET%C3%89CNICOFINALDETECCI%C3%93NGRAFENOENVACUNASCOVID-PROGRAMAESPECIAL-:4
LA QUINTA COLUMNA preparou estes 2 documentos:
1- Relatório Técnico Final da Detecção de Óxido de Grafeno na Vacinas: https://www.dropbox.com/s/b3kbszxvjg1hebl/1-INFORME_T%C3%89CNICO_FINAL_DETECCI%C3%93N_DE_GRAFENO_EN_VACUNAS_COVID.pdf?dl=0
2- Relatório de Toxicología do Óxido de Grafeno aquí: https://www.dropbox.com/s/do0yilsjrbgwcvc/2-INFORMESTOXICIDAD%C3%93XIDO_DE_GRAFENO.pdf?dl=0
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
Recomendado:
As vacinas ELIMINARÃO a "classe de obediência" dos seres humanos que não conseguem pensar por si: https://www.brighteon.com/118184b4-7fa7-45d8-a3e0-655ee92c076c
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.