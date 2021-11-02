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129) Dr. Sevillano: verdades da farsa pandémica | Campra (Relatório Final)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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55 views • November 02, 2021
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
ENTREVISTA DR. SEVILLANO 30 DE OCTUBRE 2.021- DISTRITO TV -
October 31st, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.SEVILLANO30DEOCTUBRE2.021-DISTRITOTV-:0

Intervenção do Dr. Sevillano no canal de televisão DISTRITO TV explicando na perfeição a doença COVID19 e a ORIGEM da mesma na campanha massiva contra a gripe. Também avança o resultado do RELATÓRIO com as provas do tóxico introduzido nas vacinas, o GRAFENO.
ACTUALIZAÇÃO: CONFIRMADO!! EL TÓXICO GRAFENO ESTÁ PRESENTE EN LAS VACUNAS COVID - ENTREVISTA EN DISTRITO TV AL DR. SEVILLANO | Novembro 07, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/CONFIRMADOLAPRESENCIADELT%C3%93XICOGRAFENOENVACUNASCOVID19:8

ENTREVISTA AL DR. CAMPRA MADRID EN TORO TV - November 14, 2021
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ENTREVISTADR.CAMPRAENTOROTV12NOVIEMBRE2.021:b
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
APRESENTAÇÃO DO RELATÓRIO TÉCNICO FINAL SOBRE A DETECÇÃO DE GRAFENO NAS VACINAS COVID - PROGRAMA ESPECIAL
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PRESENTACI%C3%93NINFORMET%C3%89CNICOFINALDETECCI%C3%93NGRAFENOENVACUNASCOVID-PROGRAMAESPECIAL-:4
LA QUINTA COLUMNA preparou estes 2 documentos:
1- Relatório Técnico Final da Detecção de Óxido de Grafeno na Vacinas: https://www.dropbox.com/s/b3kbszxvjg1hebl/1-INFORME_T%C3%89CNICO_FINAL_DETECCI%C3%93N_DE_GRAFENO_EN_VACUNAS_COVID.pdf?dl=0
2- Relatório de Toxicología do Óxido de Grafeno aquí: https://www.dropbox.com/s/do0yilsjrbgwcvc/2-INFORMESTOXICIDAD%C3%93XIDO_DE_GRAFENO.pdf?dl=0
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Recomendado:
As vacinas ELIMINARÃO a "classe de obediência" dos seres humanos que não conseguem pensar por si: https://www.brighteon.com/118184b4-7fa7-45d8-a3e0-655ee92c076c


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
emf5gmicroondascovidvacinagrafenotranshumanismoinjecao
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