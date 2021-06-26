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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1488 - Petra Rohrbaugh - Petra's daughter testifies
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31 views • June 26, 2021
Hayes, who was upset that his neighbor Petra refused his sexual advances, telling him she was “married to the Lord”, broke into her home. He then beat her, tied her up, and gagged her, before raping her. He strangled her, before setting her body, which was naked from the waist down, on fire, before fleeing the scene.
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