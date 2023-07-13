Uncensorable Fundraisers with Kuno and Monero

Start an uncensorable fundraiser or donate anonymously to a cause that you care about with Kuno and Monero. No bank account or ID required. Receive Monero donations directly to your wallet (peer-to-peer and non-custodial). Exchange Monero to cash (LocalMonero, CoinATMRadar, Bisq), gift cards (CoinCards, Bitrefill) or spend it at hundreds of merchants (Monerica, AcceptedHere, Bitejo) or proxy shopping services (ProxyStore, AnonShop, Sovereign Stack Rerouter).

