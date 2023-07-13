Create New Account
Uncensorable Fundraisers with Kuno and Monero
Crypto Agorism
Start an uncensorable fundraiser or donate anonymously to a cause that you care about with Kuno and Monero. No bank account or ID required. Receive Monero donations directly to your wallet (peer-to-peer and non-custodial). Exchange Monero to cash (LocalMonero, CoinATMRadar, Bisq), gift cards (CoinCards, Bitrefill) or spend it at hundreds of merchants (Monerica, AcceptedHere, Bitejo) or proxy shopping services (ProxyStore, AnonShop, Sovereign Stack Rerouter).

Keywords
cryptodonationsfundraisingmoneroagorism

