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What Are Out of Body Experiences?
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14 views • April 07, 2021
What Are Out of Body Experiences?
Pilots!
Out of Body Experiences (OBEs) have been well documented throughout history, and people from all over the world continue to report these phenomena: But what exactly is going on?
This video marks the start of my 30 Day Out of Body Experience Challenge, where for 30 days I will attempt to induce an OBE. At the end, I will post a video to let you know what happened, and if I was successful.
Why not start your own challenge and see if you can float away? #30DayOBEChallenge
Sources:
https://www.iacworld.org/history-obes/
http://out-of-body-experience.info/ho...
https://www.iands.org/ndes/about-ndes...
https://www.livescience.com/27978-ast... (Radford, 2017)
https://www.express.co.uk/news/scienc...
https://vamzzz.com/blog/best-techniqu...
http://out-of-body-experience.info/bi...
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandst...
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/arti...
https://www.livescience.com/27978-ast...
https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-s...
https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/...
Fly High, Fear Less.
#OutOfBodyExperience #AstralProjection #OBE
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #Spirit
Pilots!
Out of Body Experiences (OBEs) have been well documented throughout history, and people from all over the world continue to report these phenomena: But what exactly is going on?
This video marks the start of my 30 Day Out of Body Experience Challenge, where for 30 days I will attempt to induce an OBE. At the end, I will post a video to let you know what happened, and if I was successful.
Why not start your own challenge and see if you can float away? #30DayOBEChallenge
Sources:
https://www.iacworld.org/history-obes/
http://out-of-body-experience.info/ho...
https://www.iands.org/ndes/about-ndes...
https://www.livescience.com/27978-ast... (Radford, 2017)
https://www.express.co.uk/news/scienc...
https://vamzzz.com/blog/best-techniqu...
http://out-of-body-experience.info/bi...
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandst...
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/arti...
https://www.livescience.com/27978-ast...
https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-s...
https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/...
Fly High, Fear Less.
#OutOfBodyExperience #AstralProjection #OBE
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777 @EmsaBeanhead
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
#DareToFly #Spirit
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