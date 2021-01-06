STOP WATCHING PROPAGANDA - #PROPAGANDAWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39515
The new year brings with it a new approach, and that means the regular #PropagandaWatch series is being discontinued. Today James explains the decision to end the series, reflects on the value of the information contained in this podcast, and teases the introduction of a new series . . .