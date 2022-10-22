‘Insurrection’ Day

* Steve Bannon wasn’t at the capitol on Jan 6th.

* He was sentenced to prison anyway — for contempt of congress.

* We are witnessing a corruption of the rule of law.

* He is appealing the conviction.

* [Bidan] ramps up his war on opponents; and has weaponized the DOJ.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314148670112

