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‘Insurrection’ Day
* Steve Bannon wasn’t at the capitol on Jan 6th.
* He was sentenced to prison anyway — for contempt of congress.
* We are witnessing a corruption of the rule of law.
* He is appealing the conviction.
* [Bidan] ramps up his war on opponents; and has weaponized the DOJ.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 October 2022