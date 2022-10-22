‘Insurrection’ Day
* Steve Bannon wasn’t at the capitol on Jan 6th.
* He was sentenced to prison anyway — for contempt of congress.
* We are witnessing a corruption of the rule of law.
* He is appealing the conviction.
* [Bidan] ramps up his war on opponents; and has weaponized the DOJ.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 October 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.