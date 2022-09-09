ALL LIVES MATTER (2022-)

DaryllawsonLive.com

Matt.22 Verses 34 to 40



[34] But when the Pharisees had heard that he had put the Sadducees to silence, they were gathered together.

[35] Then one of them, which was a lawyer, asked him a question, tempting him, and saying,

[36] Master, which is the great commandment in the law?

[37] Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

[38] This is the first and great commandment.

[39] And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.

[40] On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.



