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The Legal System of God: Legal Instruments you can use to keep the devil off of you
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10 views • February 04, 2022
In this video, we show you that you have many options available to you to be able to stand and resist the devil. We take the time to explain what those options are so you can go to the Lord Jesus Christ to see how you can incorporate these options in your walk as a disciple or a follower of Christ.
For more information:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-judicial-instruments.html
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For questions:
[email protected]
For seminars (yes, we teach people all about this stuff):
https://getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
For more information:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-judicial-instruments.html
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
For questions:
[email protected]
For seminars (yes, we teach people all about this stuff):
https://getyouranswersonline.com/seminars/
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