X22 REPORT Ep 3132b-Clowns Lost Control, Trial Of The Century, EO Wartime Powers Implemented

X22 REPORT | Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3132b - August 4, 2023
Clowns Lost Control, Trial Of The Century, Wartime Powers Implemented, EO 13848
The [DS] has lost control and they are no longer in charge. Trump is now showing the people what election interference looks like. He is a war time president and he is in control. Biden/[DS] continually renews EO 13848, the question is why would they do this if they are in control, they wouldn't. The [DS] is panicking and they are now testing a cyber attack on the hospital infrastructure. Trump has the [DS] exactly where he wants them.
