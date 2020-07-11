© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what Obama, Hillary and Susan Rice blamed on Benghazi
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • July 11, 2020
Innocence of the Muslims, easily one of the worst "movies" ever filmed, yet it is a true depiction of Muhammad and Islam.
The Obama administration attempted to blame this video for the attack on the Benghazi compound, where the Islamic State seized $6 billion in Clinton's State Dept funds, a warehouse full of weapons, including over 400 MANPAD surface to air missiles as the starter package for Obama's terrorist army.
The Obama administration attempted to blame this video for the attack on the Benghazi compound, where the Islamic State seized $6 billion in Clinton's State Dept funds, a warehouse full of weapons, including over 400 MANPAD surface to air missiles as the starter package for Obama's terrorist army.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.