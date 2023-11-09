OASIS MINISTRY. YHWH SE MANIFESTARÁ

Yahweh Se Manifestará
Oasis Ministry
(Yahweh, Rafa)
(Elohim, Shaddai)
(Jireh, Adonai)
(Se manifestará)
(Yahweh, Rafa)
(Elohim, Shaddai)
(Jireh, Adonai)
(Se manifestará)
Se siente
Tu gloria en este lugar
Algo grande va a pasar
Se activa lo sobrenatural
Se siente
Tu gloria en este lugar
Algo grande va a pasar
Se activa lo sobrenatural (amén)
