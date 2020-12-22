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1000s Vaxx-Sick Guinea Pigs, Minutes to Midnight WW3. Peasants Receive $600 of Own Money from Gracious Overlords
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115 views • December 22, 2020
In this episode of The Silent War, we explore the geopolitical positioning that could - at any moment, trigger WW3.

Also many are already harmed by experimental new vaccines for non-starter Covid, Something 99.5-99.9% of people survive. As the REAL Chinese virus flirts with oblivion and Taiwan.

Peasants are to receive $600 of their own money as gracious overlords send 2Billion in overseas aid.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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