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Donald Trump is acquitted of both charges by Senate
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34 views • February 05, 2020
The Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit President Donald Trump of both counts in his impeachment trial.
48 senators, including one Republican, found Trump guilty of abuse of power, while 52, all Republicans, voted to acquit him.
The president was also impeached on the charge of obstruction of Congress, in which all 53 Republicans found him not guilty and the remaining 47 senators voted to convict.
48 senators, including one Republican, found Trump guilty of abuse of power, while 52, all Republicans, voted to acquit him.
The president was also impeached on the charge of obstruction of Congress, in which all 53 Republicans found him not guilty and the remaining 47 senators voted to convict.
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