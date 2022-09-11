Plasma Magnetics Experiment 1 (TinselKoala/JK)

A demonstration of an interesting effect, illustrating JK's idea about magnetic field lines. The plasma in the cup rotates clockwise or counterclockwise depending on its exposure to the field lines of the permanent magnet. It's a bit hard to see the fast spiraling rotation in the video; it is quite dramatic.
Mirrored from [email protected]: https://www.youtube.com/user/TinselKoala/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.