Plasma Magnetics Experiment 1 (TinselKoala/JK)

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A demonstration of an interesting effect, illustrating JK's idea about magnetic field lines. The plasma in the cup rotates clockwise or counterclockwise depending on its exposure to the field lines of the permanent magnet. It's a bit hard to see the fast spiraling rotation in the video; it is quite dramatic.
Mirrored from TinselKoala@Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TinselKoala/