Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 3: Saved by Grace

The apostle Paul stated that all unbelievers are controlled by the Devil and citizens in the kingdom of Satan but God is rich in mercy and will save people from this fate through Jesus Christ. His death on the cross for the sins of mankind is the core of the Gospel and this single event made it possible for us to repent and be reconciled with God.

Not only are you saved, but you will also be seated with Christ in heavenly places. Paul shared how we are saved by grace, not by works, and how we will do good works because we are saved, not to be saved.

God has rescued us from sin and death and made us partakers of His promise in Christ by the Gospel. Paul also told how the Gentile Christians that at one time they had no inheritance with Israel, but through Christ they had been brought in under the new covenant and are considered part of the spiritual Israel. So it doesn't matter if you are Jew or Gentile, slave or free, male or female, we are all one in Christ!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1317.pdf

RLJ-1317 -- NOVEMBER 20, 2011

