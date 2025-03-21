BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🤡Zelensky - demanded not to weaken anti-Russian sanctions "until the complete withdrawal of troops and payment of reparations"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
56 views • 1 month ago

🤡Zelensky - demanded not to weaken anti-Russian sanctions "until the complete withdrawal of troops and payment of reparations": (early today, March 20th, most other videos were in Ukrainian... Cynthia).

Do not ease the pressure on Russia because of the war. Sanctions are very, very necessary and must remain in place until Russia begins to withdraw its troops from our soil and fully repays the damage caused by its aggression. I urge you to continue to fight against sanctions evasion schemes and Russia's attempts to finance its military actions. Continued diplomatic efforts do not mean that Russia should be under less pressure. 

It is critical to reducing the chances of the Russian military. We all know how easily Moscow neglects its promises: one moment they give their word, and a few hours later it means absolutely nothing. That's why we must continue to push Russia for world peace with you, certainly with the United States and without other partners. We can do that.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
