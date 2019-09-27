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Episode 23 - 20190927 - Dove Canyon Courtyard
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Episode 23 has us visiting Dove Canyon Courtyard and owner Kenney Hrabick. The courtyard is a great hidden gem in the Dove Canyon Plaza that hosts all sorts of events, usually wedding receptions and weddings, as well as parties and important gatherings. We got some great footage and found out some surprise new information from Kenney
Guest: Kenney Hrabick
Website: https://dovecanyoncourtyard.com/
email: [email protected]
Phone: (949) 858-8200
Company: Dove Canyon Courtyard
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 23 has us visiting Dove Canyon Courtyard and owner Kenney Hrabick. The courtyard is a great hidden gem in the Dove Canyon Plaza that hosts all sorts of events, usually wedding receptions and weddings, as well as parties and important gatherings. We got some great footage and found out some surprise new information from Kenney
Guest: Kenney Hrabick
Website: https://dovecanyoncourtyard.com/
email: [email protected]
Phone: (949) 858-8200
Company: Dove Canyon Courtyard
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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